* Four opposition groups seen taking big majority
* Solberg faces tricky coalition talks with populists
* Conservatives promise tax cuts, better health care
By Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, Sept 9 Norway's centre-right opposition,
promising tax cuts, privatisation and a smaller government, is
set for a sweeping election win on Monday, ousting a Labour-led
government accused of wasting a once-in-a-lifetime economic
boom.
The only electoral risk facing the likely next prime
minister, Conservative Erna Solberg, is an anti-immigration
party whose participation in her coalition could repulse other
potential allies and deprive her of a full majority.
Norwegians look likely to punish Prime Minister Jens
Stoltenberg, seen by some as having failed to use the best of
times to prepare for life after oil.
"For a country claiming to be one of the richest in the
world, our health system is quite awful and the roads are
terrible," Oslo office clerk Marcus Holm said. "After eight
years it's just enough (of Stoltenberg)."
With a flourishing offshore oil sector filling state coffers
and boosting per capita GDP to $100,000, Norway has enjoyed rare
economic success even during Europe's crisis.
But that will not save Stoltenberg, even if, as polls show,
his Labour party still ends up with the biggest share of the
vote, at 30 percent. Four opposition parties are on course for
around 100 seats in parliament, 15 more than needed for a
majority.
"We need more legs to stand on in the economy, not just
oil," said Solberg, 52, who cast her vote in Bergen on Sunday.
"We are a liberal-conservative party, we do not make revolutions
... This will be a road of small steps."
MINORITY GOVERNMENT
The anti-immigration and anti-tax Progress Party is set to
finish second among the opposition groups and will likely hold
the balance of power.
Although Progress has toned down its rhetoric, it is seen by
some as too radical for government and once had among its
members Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in 2011 in
a gun and bomb attack targeting Labour.
The small Christian Democrats and Liberals, whose votes may
also be needed for a majority, have made it clear they are not
keen on teaming up with Progress, objecting to its policies on
immigration and spending, raising the prospect Solberg would
have to rule in a minority.
"A majority government isn't necessarily the norm in Norway
and it's slightly more likely we'll get a minority,"
Elisabeth Ivarsflaten, a political science professor at the
University of Bergen said. "Norway has had many minority
governments and they tend to work."
Bringing Progress into government will likely force Solberg
to compromise on several issues and she is expected to make some
concessions on spending, taxes and perhaps even a symbolic
gesture on immigrations, but any shift is likely to be moderate.
"We expect some tax cuts and spending increases, as well as
a friendlier attitude towards private providers of public
services, but no major shifts," Handelsbanken economist Knut
Anton Mork said.
"All the major parties have made big promises in terms of
spending increases and/or tax cuts, so fiscal policy is likely
to turn somewhat more expansionary regardless of the election
outcome," he added.
Polls close at 1900 GMT, when several exit polls - which
have proved accurate in the past - will be published. Indicative
results are expected around 2200 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)