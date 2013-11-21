* Number of leaks that can cause serious accidents a concern

* Maintenance backlog on safety-critical equipment an issue

* Worried about finding enough competent offshore staff

By Gwladys Fouche

STAVANGER, Norway, Nov 21 Oil companies must speed up their efforts to ensure safe operations in the Arctic and do more to find common solutions to the challenges of working in the region, the head of the Norwegian oil industry safety watchdog said.

The industry must also improve its record on oil and gas leaks that can cause serious accidents and deal with a continuing backlog of the maintenance of safety-critical equipment, Anne Myhrvold said in an interview.

The Arctic is estimated to hold 90 billion barrels of oil and 47 trillion cubic metres of gas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, leading oil firms to explore further north.

Norway, the world's eighth-biggest oil exporter, has seen increased oil drilling in its ice-free Arctic areas since two finds in 2011, Statoil's Johan Castberg and Total's Norvarg.

But exploring there is risky, with the danger of icing on installations, cold, long periods of 24-hour darkness, long distances between offshore fields and land and lack of infrastructure.

"We need to hurry up on this. We see more drilling, more activity in the region," Myhrvold, head of the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway, told Reuters.

Oil companies were taking the matter seriously, she said, but added: "They need to work together more... And they must realise what the implications for their activities are. They could think more holistically."

The industry should consider building helicopter hubs offshore. North Sea helicopters today have enough fuel to return to land if needed. But this is not possible in the Barents Sea.

Oil companies could also share helicopters to do jobs rather than commission their own as they do now.

"It would be good too if we had more rigs at one field. If something happens, you would have that extra capacity of having additional rigs for support," Myhrvold said. Further south, it is more common to have a rig on its own.

Myhrvold took over leadership of the oil safety watchdog six months ago, the first woman to do so. Before that she headed BP Norway's safety division.

Since her appointment, the PSA has been keen to increase collaboration between Arctic countries.

Earlier this month representatives for the oil safety watchdogs for Greenland, Iceland, Russia and Canada met in Stavanger to discuss how they could work together more.

"We wanted to share our lessons and our experiences, understand our priorities. There are challenges because of the different standards the different regulators have," she said.

Officials at the United States' Bureau of Safety and Environment Enforcement were unable to attend due to their government shutdown at the time.

Norway has no plans for extra regulation in the north but neither would the regulator lower regulations to make it easier for companies to work in the Arctic, Myhrvold said.

"We want a common standard," she said.

SAFETY PROBLEMS

Norway has a reputation as one of the safest countries to explore and produce oil, but the PSA is worried about recent developments, among them the increasing number of oil and gas leaks that could lead to serious accidents.

The overall number of hydrocarbon leaks has steadily declined from 41 in 2002 to 6 in 2012, but leaks that can cause serious accidents, with rates of above 10 kg per second, were 2 in 2012 against none in 2011 and 2009 and one in 2010, according to a PSA report published in April.

That may seem modest, but because the leaks are bigger, they pose a greater risk than those of less than 10 kg per second.

The PSA says the risk contribution from these leaks in 2012 was the third-highest registered since 1996, and that it is a substantial increase on 2011.

"This is extremely serious. The potential for a big accident is higher now than before. We must lower that number," said Myhrvold.

Another issue is the competence of staff working offshore. High oil prices and recent finds have boosted activity off Norway to sky-high levels. A record $36 billion is expected to be invested in 2014, the industry lobby said last Thursday..

"There is clearly a pressure to get the right competence and capacity. This is a question that we take up with all companies," said the watchdog chief.

In addition, oil firms are still struggling with a backlog of maintenance on safety-critical equipment. "There is still a need for a big effort there," she said. (Editing by James Jukwey)