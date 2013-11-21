* Number of leaks that can cause serious accidents a concern
* Maintenance backlog on safety-critical equipment an issue
* Worried about finding enough competent offshore staff
By Gwladys Fouche
STAVANGER, Norway, Nov 21 Oil companies must
speed up their efforts to ensure safe operations in the Arctic
and do more to find common solutions to the challenges of
working in the region, the head of the Norwegian oil industry
safety watchdog said.
The industry must also improve its record on oil and gas
leaks that can cause serious accidents and deal with a
continuing backlog of the maintenance of safety-critical
equipment, Anne Myhrvold said in an interview.
The Arctic is estimated to hold 90 billion barrels of oil
and 47 trillion cubic metres of gas, according to the U.S.
Geological Survey, leading oil firms to explore further north.
Norway, the world's eighth-biggest oil exporter, has seen
increased oil drilling in its ice-free Arctic areas since two
finds in 2011, Statoil's Johan Castberg and Total's
Norvarg.
But exploring there is risky, with the danger of icing on
installations, cold, long periods of 24-hour darkness, long
distances between offshore fields and land and lack of
infrastructure.
"We need to hurry up on this. We see more drilling, more
activity in the region," Myhrvold, head of the Petroleum Safety
Authority Norway, told Reuters.
Oil companies were taking the matter seriously, she said,
but added: "They need to work together more... And they must
realise what the implications for their activities are. They
could think more holistically."
The industry should consider building helicopter hubs
offshore. North Sea helicopters today have enough fuel to return
to land if needed. But this is not possible in the Barents Sea.
Oil companies could also share helicopters to do jobs rather
than commission their own as they do now.
"It would be good too if we had more rigs at one field. If
something happens, you would have that extra capacity of having
additional rigs for support," Myhrvold said. Further south, it
is more common to have a rig on its own.
Myhrvold took over leadership of the oil safety watchdog six
months ago, the first woman to do so. Before that she headed BP
Norway's safety division.
Since her appointment, the PSA has been keen to increase
collaboration between Arctic countries.
Earlier this month representatives for the oil safety
watchdogs for Greenland, Iceland, Russia and Canada met in
Stavanger to discuss how they could work together more.
"We wanted to share our lessons and our experiences,
understand our priorities. There are challenges because of the
different standards the different regulators have," she said.
Officials at the United States' Bureau of Safety and
Environment Enforcement were unable to attend due to their
government shutdown at the time.
Norway has no plans for extra regulation in the north but
neither would the regulator lower regulations to make it easier
for companies to work in the Arctic, Myhrvold said.
"We want a common standard," she said.
SAFETY PROBLEMS
Norway has a reputation as one of the safest countries to
explore and produce oil, but the PSA is worried about recent
developments, among them the increasing number of oil and gas
leaks that could lead to serious accidents.
The overall number of hydrocarbon leaks has steadily
declined from 41 in 2002 to 6 in 2012, but leaks that can cause
serious accidents, with rates of above 10 kg per second, were 2
in 2012 against none in 2011 and 2009 and one in 2010, according
to a PSA report published in April.
That may seem modest, but because the leaks are bigger, they
pose a greater risk than those of less than 10 kg per second.
The PSA says the risk contribution from these leaks in 2012
was the third-highest registered since 1996, and that it is a
substantial increase on 2011.
"This is extremely serious. The potential for a big accident
is higher now than before. We must lower that number," said
Myhrvold.
Another issue is the competence of staff working offshore.
High oil prices and recent finds have boosted activity off
Norway to sky-high levels. A record $36 billion is expected to
be invested in 2014, the industry lobby said last
Thursday..
"There is clearly a pressure to get the right competence and
capacity. This is a question that we take up with all
companies," said the watchdog chief.
In addition, oil firms are still struggling with a backlog
of maintenance on safety-critical equipment. "There is still a
need for a big effort there," she said.
