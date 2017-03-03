OSLO, March 3 Norway's state-backed Seafood Council said in a statement on Friday:

* The value of Norwegian seafood exports grew by 6 percent in February to 7.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($884.99 million)from the same month of 2016

* The volume decreased by 19 percent to 196,000 tonnes of seafood

* Norway exported 72,800 tonnes of salmon worth 4.9 billion crowns in February, which is the biggest single category

* The value of salmon exports increased by 692 million crowns or 16 per cent, compared with February last year, while volume was flat

* In February 2017, the average price for fresh whole salmon was 64.11 Norwegian crowns per kilo, up from 55.19 crowns in February 2016

* Poland, France and the U.S. were the biggest importers of Norwegian salmon

* So far this year Norway has exported 374,000 tonnes of seafood (a decrease of 59,000 tonnes), at a value of 15.1 billion crowns (an increase of 1.3 billion crowns)

* Norway is the world's top exporter of salmon, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon ($1 = 8.4747 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by)