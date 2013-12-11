OSLO Dec 11 Norway's parliament authorised the
government to purchase another six Lockheed Martin Corp
F-35 fighter jets for about 4 billion crowns ($654.7 million),
the parliament's foreign affairs and defence committee said on
Wednesday.
The six jets, to be delivered in 2018, bring the Norwegian
order to 16 planes, a small boost for a programme suffering from
repeated delays and a 70 percent increase in costs over initial
estimates.
Norway plans to buy a total of 52 F-35s by the end of 2024,
but purchases for each year have to be separately approved by
parliament.
The government expects the total lifetime cost of its F-35
programme at 248 billion crowns, it said earlier.
Lockheed is developing three models of the new radar-evading
warplane for the U.S. military and eight countries that helped
fund its development: Britain, Canada, Turkey, Italy, Norway,
Australia, Denmark and the Netherlands.
Israel and Japan have also placed orders for the jet.