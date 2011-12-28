BRIEF-Hibernia says in talks with "number of parties" over potential lettings
* Discussions are on-going with a number of parties regarding potential lettings
OSLO Dec 28 Norway's central bank is offering an F-deposit facility for Dec. 28-30 at a maximum rate of 1.75 percent, the bank said on its page on Wednesday.
The deadline for offers was 1400 GMT on Wednesday.
The central bank regularly offers short-term fixed-rate lending and deposit facilities known as F-loans and F-deposits, to manage liquidity and provide a predictable environment for the bank sector.
The facilities are the bank's most commonly used tools for money market operations. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
ZURICH, Feb 8 Vontobel Chief Executive Zeno Staub said on Wednesday he is happy with the bank's performance at the start of 2017.
* Price of its shares in the initial public offering has been set at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share.