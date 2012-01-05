BRIEF-Kiler REIT FY net profit falls to 30.8 million lira
* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue of 14.7 million lira ($4.10 million) versus 38.0 million lira year ago
OSLO Jan 5 Norway's central bank is offering an F-deposit facility for Jan. 5-16 at a maximum rate of 1.75 percent, the bank said on its page on Thursday.
The deadline for offers was 1400 GMT on Thursday.
The central bank regularly offers short-term fixed-rate lending and deposit facilities known as F-loans and F-deposits, to manage liquidity and provide a predictable environment for the bank sector.
The facilities are the bank's most commonly used tools for money market operations. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
