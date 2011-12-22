OSLO Dec 22 Norway's central bank allotted 25 billion crowns ($4.22 billion)in F-deposits for Dec. 22-23 at an auction on Thursday, it said on its page.

The highest rate at the tender was 1.75 percent.

The central bank regularly offers short-term fixed-rate lending and deposit facilities known as F-loans and F-deposits, to manage liquidity and provide a predictable environment for the bank sector.

The facilities are the bank's most commonly used tools for money market operations. ($1 = 5.9276 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)