OSLO Dec 28 Norway's central bank allotted 5 billion crowns ($839 million) in F-deposits for Dec. 28-30 at an auction on Wednesday, it said on its page.

The highest rate at the tender was 1.72 percent.

The central bank regularly offers short-term fixed-rate lending and deposit facilities known as F-loans and F-deposits, to manage liquidity and provide a predictable environment for the bank sector.

The facilities are the bank's most commonly used tools for money market operations. ($1 = 5.9590 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)