BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity Group announced appointment of Michel Perera as Chief Investment Officer
OSLO Dec 28 Norway's central bank allotted 5 billion crowns ($839 million) in F-deposits for Dec. 28-30 at an auction on Wednesday, it said on its page.
The highest rate at the tender was 1.72 percent.
The central bank regularly offers short-term fixed-rate lending and deposit facilities known as F-loans and F-deposits, to manage liquidity and provide a predictable environment for the bank sector.
The facilities are the bank's most commonly used tools for money market operations. ($1 = 5.9590 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
LONDON, Feb 7 British banking executives and security experts are growing frustrated at the dearth of information available more than three months after 2.5 million pounds ($3.09 million) was stolen from Tesco Bank in the UK's biggest financial cyber heist.
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.