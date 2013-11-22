OSLO Nov 22 Norway's gross financing requirement in 2014 will be 62.8 billion crowns ($10.27 billion) and the government is seeking authorication to raise 100 billion crowns in new long-term domestic loans, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The ministry is also asking parliament for authorisation for 200 billion crowns of short term borrowing, it said.

($1 = 6.1134 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)