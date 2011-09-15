OSLO, Sept 15 A cruise liner caught fire off Norway's coast prompting the evacuation of more than 200 passengers, Norwegian media reported on Thursday, adding that six people had been hurt.

The Nordlys, operating on the popular tourist route from Bergen to the northern regions above the Polar circle, was close to the port of Aalesund in Western Norway when a fire started in the engine room, state broadcaster NRK said.

Television footage showed thick, black smoke rising from the ship, currently docked in Aalesund.

All 207 passengers and most of the crew of 55 have been taken off the ship. Some crew remained on the vessel to fight the fire.

According to the website of operator Hurtigruten the 1994-built Nordlys can carry 691 passengers.

