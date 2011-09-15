* Two of the ship's crew killed
* Sixteen injured, two "seriously"
* Police suspect explosion in engine room
OSLO, Sept 15 Two crew members died after a
cruise liner caught fire off Norway's coast on Thursday, police
said, in a blaze that forced rescuers to evacuate more than 200
passengers.
The ship, on a popular tourist route from Bergen to the
northern regions above the Polar circle, was close to the port
of Aalesund in Western Norway when a fire started in the engine
room, said police.
"We suspect an explosion in the engine room," a police
spokesman told journalists, adding he would not speculate on
what could have caused the blast. All 207 passengers were
rescued, he said.
A fire department spokesman said the fire was now under
control but the ship was taking in water and divers were
checking for damage.
Television footage showed thick, black smoke rising from the
ship after it was moved to Aalesund.
Eight people were taken to hospital, two of them with
serious injuries, said police. Eight more were treated for
injuries.
According to the website of operator Hurtigruten the
Nordlys, built in 1994, can carry 691 passengers.
