OSLO Aug 5 More than 50 people were sent to hospital after a lorry caught fire in a tunnel in western Norway on Monday, police said.

The 11.4-km (7-mile) Gudvanga tunnel, Norway's second longest, carries traffic close to the Naeroey fjord, considered one of its most beautiful and a draw for tourists from around the world during the summer season.

"Fifty-five people have been taken to hospital for checks. That's every single person that's been evacuated," police spokesman Joern Lasse Refsnes said. The cause of the fire was as yet unknown, he added. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)