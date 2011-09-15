OSLO, Sept 15 Two people are confirmed dead in a fire on a cruise liner off Norway's coast, Norwegian police said on Thursday, confirming Norwegian media reports.

The ship, currently docked in Aalesund in Western Norway, caught fire on Thursday morning and prompted the evacuation of more than 200 passengers.

"We have confirmed two people have died," a police spokeswoman told Reuters.

(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg and Victoria Klesty)