OSLO, June 2 Norway's minority government has dropped a proposed change to cod trawler regulations that had been met with widespread opposition, Fisheries Minister Per Sandberg said in a statement.

The reversal leaves the current system in place, including mandatory supplies of fish to processing plants.

Leroey Seafood was among the companies protesting the proposed liberalisation of the so-called land-lock obligation system as it would also have cut the company's basic cod quota by some 20 percent. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)