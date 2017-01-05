UPDATE 1-Bob Evans to sell restaurant unit for $565 mln
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Globe Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
(Fixes format) OSLO, Jan 5 The Norwegian economy will recover more slowly than previously anticipated, economists at Danske Bank Markets predicted on Thursday. The forecast for growth in the mainland economy in 2017 was cut to 1.8 percent from a previous estimates made in October of 2.3 percent, while growth in 2018 was seen at 2.2 percent. Despite the cut, and that investments by the oil industry will continue to decline, there were several positive signs. "There are still no signs of serious second-round effects from the oil downturn, sectoral or geographical. Quite the opposite, it seems that growth outside the oil sector is accelerating," Danske said. Danske believes the Norwegian central bank's interest key policy interest rate has bottomed out at 0.50 percent, and that it will be kept steady in 2017. In its December monetary policy report, Norges Bank said it would probably keep 0.50 percent in 2017 an into 2018. Norway economy forecasts (numbers in percent, estimates from September in brackets): 2017 2018 MAINLAND GDP 1.8 (2.3) 2.2 PRIVATE CONSUMPTION 2.0 (2.2) 2.2 UNEMPLOYMENT (NAV) 3.0 (3.3) 3.0 (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: