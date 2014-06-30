BRIEF-Alza Real Estate FY result turns to net profit of 17.4 mln euros
* FY net profit 17.4 million euros ($18.5 million) versus loss 50.7 million euros year ago
OSLO, June 30 Norway's central bank will not sell Norwegian crowns in July to buy foreign exchange for the country's sovereign wealth fund, the bank said on Monday on its page, in line with its practice in recent months.
The bank earlier said it did not expect to buy any foreign currency over the coming months and it could even buy crowns later in the year.
The fund uses the proceeds of a sale to invest in stocks, bonds and property abroad. It is the world's largest sovereign wealth fund. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
LAGOS, March 15 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) plans to reduce loan growth this year to focus on the increased profit to be had from maintaining domestic bond investment levels, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
KIEV, March 15 Ukraine will impose sanctions on the Ukrainian subsidiaries of Russian state-owned banks, the central bank said on Wednesday, part of a wider crackdown over increased tensions in eastern separatist regions.