Australia shares edge up as materials, financials gain
March 6 Australian shares traded marginally higher on Monday, as gains in material stocks and financials countered the losses in defensive and energy stocks.
OSLO Aug 30 Norway's central bank will sell 100 million crowns ($16.38 million) a day in September to buy foreign currency for its $750 billion oil fund, down from 200 million crowns a day in August, it said on Friday.
The fund invests Norway's surplus tax revenues from oil and gas production to invest in stocks, bonds and real estates overseas and owns over 1 percent of all global shares.
The Nordic country is the world's seventh-biggest oil exporter and Western Europe's top piped gas exporter. ($1 = 6.1054 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
March 6 Australian shares traded marginally higher on Monday, as gains in material stocks and financials countered the losses in defensive and energy stocks.
* Fitch: Mongolian banks still under pressure despite IMF deal
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust has been added to Fitch Ratings' Resi Investor tool, which allows users to conduct their own scenario analysis by varying Fitch's rating assumptions to calculate expected losses and model-implied rating outcomes. The tool also allows investors to generate pivot table-type stratification tables, interactive charts and transaction comparisons. Resi Investor is available at <a