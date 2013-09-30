OSLO, Sept 30 Norway's central bank will sell
100 million crowns ($16.67 million) a day in October to buy
foreign currency for the country's $780 billion sovereign wealth
fund, the same amount it sold in September, the bank on its
page on Monday.
The fund, the world's biggest sovereign wealth fund, invests
Norway's revenues from oil and gas production for future
generations, buying bonds, stocks and real estate around the
world.
The bank, which manages the fund, received Norway's surplus
tax revenues from the government and converts it to various
currencies based on its investment needs.
The Nordic country is the world's seventh-biggest oil
exporter and Western Europe's leading gas exporter.
($1 = 5.9984 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)