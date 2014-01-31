BRIEF-National Australia Bank says offer of subordinated notes 2 completed
* Announces that offer of NAB subordinated notes 2 has been successfully completed
OSLO Jan 31 Norway's central bank will not sell Norwegian crowns in February to buy foreign exchange for the country's sovereign wealth fund, the bank said on Friday on its page, continuing its January practice.
Last month the central bank said it would refrain from buying foreign exchange so the fund could invest money in foreign stocks and bonds.
The fund invests Norway's revenues from oil and gas production for future generations. It is the world's largest sovereign wealth fund.
The Nordic country is the world's seventh biggest oil exporter and Western Europe's leading gas exporter. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
March 19 Colorado-based debt collector SquareTwo Financial Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the company said in a statement.
NEW YORK, March 19 Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.