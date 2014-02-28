OSLO Feb 28 Norway's central bank will not sell
crowns in March to buy foreign exchange for the country's
sovereign wealth fund, the bank said on Friday on its
page, in line with its practice over the past several months.
The fund, the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, invests
Norway's saved up wealth from oil and gas production for future
generations.
The central bank, which manages the fund, frequently
converts surplus tax revenues into foreign currency to buy
stocks, bonds and real estate.
The Nordic country is the world's seventh-biggest oil
exporter and Western Europe's leading gas exporter.
