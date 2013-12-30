OSLO Dec 30 Norway's central bank will not sell
Norwegian crowns in January to buy foreign exchange for the
country's sovereign wealth fund, the bank said on Monday on its
page, extending its December practice.
Last month the central bank said it would refrain from
buying foreign exchange that would have enabled the fund to
invest money in foreign stocks and bonds.
The fund invests Norway's revenues from oil and gas
production for future generations. It is the world's largest
sovereign wealth fund.
The Nordic country is the world's seventh biggest oil
exporter and Western Europe's leading gas exporter.
