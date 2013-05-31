BRIEF-Cleantech Invest portfolio company starts 2nd project with Chinese BOE Group
* Says its portfolio company Enersize starts second project with Chinese flat screen manufacturer BOE
OSLO May 31 Norway's central bank will sell 200 million crowns ($34.32 million) a day in June to buy foreign currency for the country's sovereign wealth fund, the bank said on Friday on its page.
Last month the central bank said it would buy foreign exchange equivalent to 300 million crowns a day so the fund could invest money in foreign stocks and bonds.
The fund invests Norway's revenues from oil and gas production for future generations. It is the world's largest sovereign wealth fund.
The Nordic country is the world's seventh-biggest oil exporter and Western Europe's leading gas exporter.
($1 = 5.8271 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
* reported HEPS for six months ended 31 December 2016 is expected to be between 852.3 cents and 887.5 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, March 7 Swedish mutual insurance company Folksam has sold 25.6 million shares in Swedbank , or 2.3 percent of the total Swedbank share capital, for about $622 million, it said late on Monday.