OSLO Oct 31 Norway's central bank will not sell
any Norwegian crowns in November to buy foreign currency for the
country's $810 billion sovereign wealth fund, the bank said on
Thursday, cutting its purchases from 100 million crowns a day in
October.
Norway's 2014 budget bill anticipates lower tax revenue
transfers to the oil fund and analysts have said that the bank,
which manages the fund, could reduce its purchases as early as
November.
The fund invests Norway's revenues from oil and gas
production for future generations. It is the world's largest
sovereign wealth fund.
The Nordic country is the world's seventh biggest oil
exporter and Western Europe's leading gas exporter.
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)