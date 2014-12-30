BRIEF-HSBC CEO Gulliver to announce he will leave the bank in 2018 - WSJ
* HSBC Holdings Plc CEO Stuart Gulliver to announce he will leave the bank in 2018 - WSJ, citing a source Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2ndoiuz Further company coverage:
OSLO Dec 30 Norway's central bank will sell foreign exchange equivalent of 500 million crowns ($67.3 million) per day from in January after selling 250 million crowns per day Dec 1-12, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The bank is selling the currency because the government's transfers to its $860 billion sovereign wealth fund have been smaller than earlier expected and the budget is spending more of its oil related income.
The bank puts foreign currency to be given to the fund in a "buffer portfolio", which has now become bigger than necessary and the bank said it would gradually reduce the size of this buffer this year by selling foreign exchange in the market.
The bank made its first purchase of crowns in October to cover the government's non-oil-related budget deficit, a practice the central bank governor earlier said currency markets should get used to. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 12 Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many Republicans.
LOS ANGELES, March 12 (Variety.com) - "Kong: Skull Island" emerged victorious after a battle of the beasts that pitted the giant ape movie against the Wolverine's last stand. Cresting a wave of good reviews, "Kong: Skull Island" topped the domestic box office, racking up a mighty $61 million. That handily beat estimates, which had "Kong: Skull Island" debuting to between $45 million and $50 million.