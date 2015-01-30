OSLO Jan 30 Norway's central bank will sell
foreign exchange equivalent of 700 million crowns ($89.7
million) per day in February after selling 500 million crowns
worth of currency per day in January, it said in a statement on
Friday.
The bank is selling the currency because the government's
transfers to its $850 billion sovereign wealth fund have been
smaller than earlier expected and the budget is spending more of
its oil related income.
The bank puts foreign currency to be given to the fund in a
"buffer portfolio", which has now become bigger than necessary
and the bank repeated that it would gradually reduce the size of
this buffer this year by selling foreign exchange in the market.
The bank made its first purchase of crowns in October to
cover the government's non-oil-related budget deficit, a
practice the central bank governor earlier said currency markets
should get used to.
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)