OSLO, March 31 Norway's central bank will sell
foreign exchange equivalent of 700 mln Norwegian crowns ($86.5
mln) per day in April, the bank said on Tuesday on its
page.
The bank is selling the currency because the government's
transfers to its $870 billion sovereign wealth fund have been
smaller than earlier expected and the budget is spending more of
its oil related income.
The bank usually puts foreign currency to be given to the
fund into a "buffer portfolio", which had become bigger than
necessary and has said it would gradually reduce the size of
this buffer this year by selling foreign exchange in the market.
The bank made its first purchase of crowns in October to
cover the government's non-oil-related budget deficit.
($1 = 8.09 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)