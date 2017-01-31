BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
OSLO Jan 31 Norway's central bank will keep unchanged its daily sale of foreign currency in February, it said on Tuesday.
The bank will sell foreign exchange equivalent to 1.0 billion Norwegian crowns per day. In January the level was raised to 1.0 billion from 900 million crowns per day.
In order to make funds available to be spent as part of the government's fiscal budget, Norges Bank exchanges currency earned from the country's oil industry and its sovereign wealth fund into Norwegian crowns.
More details on how and why the central bank trades currency can be seen here: bit.ly/2iIfmLq (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.
DUBAI, June 18 Low oil prices may dampen most Gulf stock markets on Sunday but positive corporate news in Qatar may help that bourse continue to recover moderately from losses due to the economic sanctions against Doha.