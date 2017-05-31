BRIEF-Yapi Kredi decides to sell a NPL portfolio of 546.0 mln lira for 27.1 mln lira
* SELLS NPL PORTFOLIO OF 546.0 MILLION LIRA AS OF APRIL 30 FOR 27.1 MILLION LIRA
OSLO May 31 Norway's central bank will keep its daily sale of foreign currency unchanged in June, it said on Wednesday.
The bank will sell foreign exchange equivalent to 850 million Norwegian crowns per day.
In order to make funds available to be spent as part of the government's fiscal budget, Norges Bank exchanges currency earned from the country's oil industry and its sovereign wealth fund into Norwegian crowns.
More details on how and why the central bank trades currency can be seen here: bit.ly/2iIfmLq (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) DUBAI/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Any potential credit rating implications for sukuk arising from Dana Gas's attempt to have its mudaraba sukuk declared unlawful will take time to emerge, and their scope and impact are likely to remain unclear until all relevant proceedings are resolved, if they ever are, Fitch Ratings says. We believe our current assumption that sharia compliance typically does not have credit implications for Fitch-rated
* Altice usa inc shares open at $31.60 on the nyse versus. Ipo price of $30.00 per share