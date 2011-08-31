OSLO Aug 31 Norway's central bank will make daily sales of 500 million Norwegian crowns ($93.1 million) in September to buy foreign currency for the country's oil fund, the bank said on Wednesday, expanding its August practice.

Last month the central bank said it would buy foreign exchange equivalent to 400 million crowns a day so the fund could invest money in foreign stocks and bonds.

Norges Bank manages Norway's $549 billionGovernment Pension Fund Global, which invests surplus oil wealth to save for a future when the country's oil and gas resources run dry.

The bank's global pension fund is one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds and Europe's largest equity investor.

Norway is the world's eighth biggest oil exporter and Western Europe's leading gas exporter. ($1 = 5.369 Norwegian Krones) (Reporting By Oslo newsroom)