OSLO, March 31 Norway's central bank will not
purchase any foreign currency for the country's sovereign wealth
fund in April, the bank said on Monday on its page, in
line with its practice over the past several months.
The fund, the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, invests
Norway's saved up wealth from oil and gas production for future
generations.
The central bank, which manages the fund, frequently
converts surplus tax revenues into foreign currency to buy
stocks, bonds and real estate. However, it has made no currency
purchases since the end of October.
The Nordic country is the world's seventh-biggest oil
exporter and Western Europe's leading gas exporter.
