BRIEF-Magnolia Capital Fund LP reports 17 percent stake in nicholas financial as of March 15, 2017
* Magnolia Capital Fund LP reports a 17 percent stake in Nicholas Financial Inc as of March 15, 2017- SEC filing
OSLO, Sept 30 Norway's central bank will make for the first time daily purchases of 250 million Norwegian crowns in October, the bank said on Tuesday on its page.
Norges Bank had previously halted its purchases of foreign currency and had said that it could start buying crowns. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
* Magnolia Capital Fund LP reports a 17 percent stake in Nicholas Financial Inc as of March 15, 2017- SEC filing
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 The world's financial leaders will renounce competitive devaluations and warn against exchange rate volatility, a document showed on Friday, but are likely to struggle to find common ground on trade and financing against climate change.
By Nathan Layne, Ned Parker, Svetlana Reiter, Stephen Grey and Ryan McNeill