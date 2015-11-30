OSLO Nov 30 Norway's central bank will sell
foreign exchange equivalent of 600 million Norwegian crowns per
day from Dec 1-11 after selling 700 million crowns a day
throughout November, it said in a statement on Monday.
Norges Bank limits the number of days it conducts foreign
exchange transactions in the month of December to avoid year-end
market volatility.
The bank is selling the currency because the government's
transfers to its $852 billion sovereign wealth fund have been
smaller than earlier expected and the budget is spending more of
its oil-related income.
The bank usually puts foreign currency to be given to the
fund into a "buffer portfolio", which had become bigger than
necessary and has said it would gradually reduce the size of
this buffer this year by selling foreign exchange in the market.
The bank made its first purchase of crowns in October 2014
to cover the government's non-oil-related budget deficit.
