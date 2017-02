OSLO, Sept 28 Norwegian life insurance firms will likely show lower results in the second half of the year due to the turmoil in the financial markets, the head of the Norwegian financial watchdog said on Wednesday.

"Unless the markets pick up, we should expect weaker results from life insurance companies in the second half of the year," Morten Baltzersen, head of the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway, told a news conference.

Storebrand , Gjensidige and DnB NOR are some of the biggest providers of life insurance in the Nordic country.

(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)