* Sold UK, French, Spanish govt debt
* Raised exposure to US, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Russia
* Increased share of stocks in portfolio at expense of bonds
* CEO says long-term view on European equity positive
By Victoria Klesty
OSLO, Nov 2 Norway's $660 billion sovereign
wealth fund continued its long-term plan to cut investments in
Europe in the third quarter, slashing its holdings of Spanish
and French debt just as those countries try to recover
investors' trust.
The oil fund, one of the world's biggest investors, is
permanently reducing Europe's share in its portfolio, instead
building up its holdings in fast-developing markets to reflect
where it sees the strength of the world's economy in the years
ahead.
But by cutting its holding of French, Spanish and British
government debt by a combined 16 percent - or 3 billion euros -
the fund runs counter to other investors who are warming to some
of Europe's most indebted economies amid efforts to solve the
crisis.
The fund also kept its holdings of debt issued by Greece,
Ireland and Portugal - all looking for ways to exit
international bail-out schemes - close to nil.
"There is a huge strategic change in the fund right now on
the fixed income side," Yngve Slyngstad, the fund's chief
executive said. "We're buying in the currencies according to a
weight against GDP; this means over time a very large shift in
currency allocation of the fund."
The fund, which holds $130,000 for each of Norway's 5
million people, has instead lifted its fixed income exposure in
the United States, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and Russia on
instructions from the government to rebalance its portfolio to
better reflect shifts in the global economy.
"This change has nothing to do with a pessimistic view on
Europe," Slyngstad said. "Our view on its equity market is
actually quite positive."
"We believe that this euro crisis is a crisis of
opportunity, and that means that in the horizon we're talking
about, ten years or longer, you could potentially have a good
development in the European equity markets," he added.
Global investors boosted equity holdings to their highest in
six months in October but unlike Norway, they also lifted their
holdings of euro bond holdings, a Reuters poll showed this week.
The survey of 46 funds in the United States, continental
Europe, Britain and Japan showed investors grew increasingly
confident that the worst of the euro zone has passed and also
preferred stock on efforts by major central banks to bolt
interest rates to near zero.
But Europe's economies will trail the rest of the world for
years to come, the International Monetary Fund said earlier this
month.
The euro zone will grow by just 0.2 percent next year,
behind a 3.6 increase in global output and also behind the 1.5
percent rate for advanced economies, the IMF added.
NESTLE, SHELL, APPLE TOP HOLDINGS
The fund, Europe's biggest equity investor, has been
gradually pulling out of euro zone government bonds, especially
those on the bloc's periphery, and the government said it could
take years for it to finish the shift.
By the end of the shift, European investments in its entire
portfolio should be cut to 41 percent from 54 percent at the
start of 2012, while Asia-Pacific's share will rise to 19
percent from 11 percent.
In the third quarter, the fund returned 4.7 percent on its
investments in the quarter, improving on a second quarter loss
of 2.2 percent and lifted the share of stocks in the portfolio
to 60.3 percent from 59.6 percent three months earlier.
Among equities, Nestle replaced Royal Dutch Shell
as the fund's biggest holding with a holding worth $5.2
billion and Apple switched places with HSBC
for the third spot.
The Norwegian fund, which manages the country's surplus oil
revenue, is expected to grow to 3.793 trilllion crowns ($664
billion) by the end of this year and 4.281 trillion crowns ($750
billion) by the end of 2013.