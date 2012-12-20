UPDATE 2-Britain's Rolls-Royce tumbles to record $5.8 bln loss
* Keeps dividend unchanged after cut last year (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
OSLO Dec 20 Norway's $685 billion sovereign wealth fund purchased a 50 percent stake in an industrial real estate portfolio from Prologis Inc for 1.2 billion euros, the fund said in a statement on Thursday.
Prologis, which will retain a 50 percent stake in the venture, will manage the portfolio, which include 195 properties in 11 European countries, including France, the UK, Spain, Poland and Italy.
Norway's oil fund manages the country's surplus oil revenue and holds over $135,000 for each of Norway's 5 million residents.
It invests outside Norway and holds about 1 percent of all the stocks in the world.
ZURICH, Feb 14 Syngenta has got another request for information from U.S. anti-trust regulators reviewing a proposed $43 billion takeover by ChemChina but still sees the deal being completed in the second quarter, it said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Feb 14 Gilead Sciences has thrown down a challenge to GlaxoSmithKline with good clinical trial results for an experimental HIV drug that works in the same way as the British group's successful dolutegravir.