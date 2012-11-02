BRIEF-Civista Bancshares prices offering at $21.75 per share
* Civista Bancshares, Inc. announces pricing of offering of common shares
OSLO Nov 2 Norway's $660 billion sovereign wealth fund further cut its exposure to Europe's struggling economies in the third quarter and boosted its holdings of global stocks, it said on Friday.
The oil fund, one of the world's biggest investors, returned 4.7 percent on its investments in the quarter, improving on a second quarter loss of 2.2 percent.
It cut its holdings of French, UK and Spanish bonds as part of a strategy "to gradually reduce the fund's share of European bonds while increasing bond investments in other regions," it said in a statement.
It boosted exposure to government debt from the United States, Japan, South Korea, Mexico and Russia, it added.
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.
