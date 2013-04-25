BRIEF-Norsat posts Q4 loss per share $0.04
* Norsat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
OSLO, April 25 Norway's sovereign wealth fund, one of the world's largest, is making its first investment in industrial real estate after it acquired 50 percent of a portfolio of properties from Prologis Inc. for 1.2 billion euros, the fund said on Thursday.
The portfolio consists of 195 properties across 11 European countries, including France, the U.K, Spain, Poland and Italy.
* Norsat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Intersect ENT submits new drug application to FDA for office-based resolve steroid releasing implant for recurrent chronic sinus disease
* Q4 FFO per share view C$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: