European shares climb to 14-month high on positive surveys, HSBC slumps
* HSBC slumps after plunge in pre-tax profits (Adds details, closing prices)
OSLO Nov 29 Norway's $660 billion sovereign wealth fund purchased the Uetlihof office complex in Zurich for 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion), making its first real estate acquisition in the country, it said on Thursday.
The fund, which manages Norway's oil wealth, bought the property from Credit Suisse, which will lease it back for 25 years, the fund said in a statement.
* HSBC slumps after plunge in pre-tax profits (Adds details, closing prices)
* Coming Up: U.S. Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 1445 GMT (Adds closing prices)
LONDON/SANTIAGO, Feb 21 Anglo American said on Tuesday it will walk away from its El Soldado copper mine in Chile if it cannot agree with local regulators on a permit for a redesign of the operation.