* Norway c.bank governor: no "aid" to euro zone from oil fund

* Fund head says too early to say if will invest in EFSF

* Says oil fund's current exposure to euro rescue fund is small

* Fund experiences 2nd worst quarter ever

* Says Europe debt crisis, slump fears weighed on stocks

By Victoria Klesty and Camilla Knudsen

OSLO, Oct 28 Norway's $572-billion sovereign wealth fund will not invest in any euro zone rescue schemes that have elements of aid in them, the country's central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said on Friday.

Olsen's comments came after the head of the fund said he was holding fire on possible investments in the euro zone's beefed-up rescue mechanism until it has more information on how they would be structured.

The fund, commonly known as the "oil fund", is managed by a unit of the central bank.

"It's not on the agenda to contribute any extra investments in the special purpose investment vehicle (SPIV) that have elements of help or aid. That's outside of the mandate," Olsen said.

Earlier on Friday, the fund's chief executive told Reuters it was too early to say whether the fund would be interested in participating in a planned special fund aimed to bolster the euro zone's debt problems.

It needed more information on how the fund would be structured before a decision could be made, he said.

"We do not have sufficient detail really to comment on what it would do for us in terms of investment opportunity," Yngve Slyngstad said in an interview, adding the oil fund's existing exposure to the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) was small.

Euro zone leaders stepped up efforts on Thursday to tackle the region's debt crisis, agreeing to leverage the EFSF to give it enhanced firepower of 1.0 trillion euros ($1.4 trillion) and proposing a special investment vehicle to bolster it with outside funds.

"It's a direction which we think is positive, but it is still (lacking the) details that make it possible for us to comment on whether we want to participate," Slyngstad said.

The fund, Europe's largest equity investor, has about 75 billion euros ($106 billion) invested in euro-denominated bonds and Slyngstad said it had a large interest in seeing the euro project succeed.

Slyngstad earlier told a news conference the fund only had a limited exposure to the EFSF.

It had less than 100 million euros in EFSF investments at the end of the third quarter compared with the 13 billion euros the rescue mechanism issued in three sales of bonds on behalf of the euro zone states it is bailing out.

EUROPE DEBT CRISIS, RECESSION FEARS WEIGH

The fund battled through the second-worst quarter ever in the three months to September as Europe's debt crisis and a fear of a worldwide recession hit share prices, Slyngstad said as he presented the fund's third-quarter results.

Its return on investment was -8.8 percent, 0.3 percentage points below the fund's benchmark portfolio, which is a neutral weighting against all the markets the fund is allowed to invest in.

The value of the central bank-run fund stood at 3.055 trillion Norwegian crowns ($564 billion) at the end of September, down from 3.111 trillion crowns at the end of June. On Friday it was worth 3.09 trillion, according to its website.

Strong October stock markets helped the fund regain all of the 222 billion crowns lost in the first nine months of the year, Slyngstad said.

"Today, our return on the fund for the year is back to about zero," he said, adding that the fund was prepared for the possibility of further market volatility.

The fund is shifting its long-term focus away from European equities and fixed income and instead aims to direct its cash inflow, stemming from Norway's oil and gas assets, towards Asian growth markets and real estate.

"Of course we are committed to Europe although we have signalled that over time the fund will have less of its investment in Europe," the CEO said.

"In the third quarter we actually used a majority, or nearly all of the capital inflow to buy into European equities. So we are still investing in Europe and increasing our exposure there."

Slyngstad said that, while the fund's equity investments had not targeted specific European sectors in the quarter, it had decreased its exposure to the financial sector.

"It is quite likely that the European financial institutions and banks within the euro zone will raise more capital, and we will look at that situation when we see anything more concrete," he said.

"It hasn't been anything that has been flagged to us, so we are still in a wait-and-see mode."

The best performing stocks in the quarter included Apple , Vodafone and IBM , while the worst were BNP Paribas , Siemens and Daimler (DAIGn.DE).

Commonly known as the oil fund, the fund invests abroad the Norwegian state's tax revenues from oil and gas activities to save for future generations, and is one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds. (Additional reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Terje Solsvik in Oslo; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)