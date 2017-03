Dec 2 Centrica's Ivory exploration well in the Norwegian Sea encountered a gas layer but it was not yet possible to determine if the discovery is economically recoverable, Rocksource and Atlantic Petroleum, partners in the find said on Tuesday.

"The well was drilled down-dip from the crest of the structure and encountered a 12 metre gas-zone," Atlantic Petroleum said. "In the Lysing Formation the well penetrated a water-bearing sand."

Licence partners include Centrica (40 percent), Statoil (25 percent), BASF unit Wintershall (10 percent), Rocksource (10 percent), Atlantic Petroleum (9 percent) and Repsol (6 percent).