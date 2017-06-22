(adds quote)
OSLO, June 22 Norway's Gjoea oil and gas field
will remain shut until the source of gas leak that forced
operator Engie to halt production on Wednesday has
been found, the French company said.
"Production will remain shut until the cause of the leak has
been found," an Engie spokeswoman said, adding that 19 people
had been evacuated from the Gjoea platform while 30 remained on
board.
"The situation quickly came under control, and no injuries
are reported," the company said in a statement.
In April, the field's daily output of natural gas averaged
12 million cubic meters, crude oil output stood at 17,000
barrels per day and natural gas liquids at 38,000 barrels per
day, according to Norway's Petroleum Directorate.
Engie holds a 30 percent stake in the field, while Norwegian
state firm Petoro holds 30 percent, BASF unit
Wintershall holds 20 percent, Shell owns 12
percent and DEA has an 8 percent stake.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Sunil Nair and David
Clarke)