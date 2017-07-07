(Corrects gas output to 19 mcm/day from 18 mcm/day in third
para)
OSLO, July 7 Norway's Gjoea oil and gas field is
back in production and is expected to ramp up to full production
by July 9, a spokeswoman for operator Engie said on
Friday.
The field was shut on June 21 following a gas leak.
Normal daily out put is 30,000 barrels of oil and 19 million
standard cubic meters of natural gas, Engie said.
Engie holds a 30 percent stake in the field, while Norwegian
state firm Petoro holds 30 percent, BASF unit
Wintershall holds 20 percent, Shell owns 12
percent and DEA has an 8 percent stake.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Lefteris
Kariagiannopoulos)