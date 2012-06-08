* Flows to Germany down due to maintenance at Emden

* More supplies to Britain via Langeled

* Norway's Snoehvit LNG plant ends maintenance

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, June 8 Norwegian gas exports slumped to a week-low on Friday morning as planned maintenance at Germany's Emden terminal restricted exports to Europe, with more gas diverted to Britain.

Statoil's Snoehvit liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in the Barents Sea resumed production ahead of schedule last week, a company spokesman said, boosting seaborne gas trade as tankers loaded with LNG set sail for markets outside Europe.

The plant produces on average 5.76 billion cubic metres of LNG per year for transport by ships to markets in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

Norway was exporting 8.3 percent less gas to Europe on Friday morning, at 252 million cubic metres (mcm), compared to 274.8 mcm on Thursday, the data from the country's gas operator showed.

Flows to Emden's receiving terminal in Germany were reduced to zero due to a planned maintenance expected to last until 1800 CET (1600 GMT) on Friday, while some gas was diverted to Britain.

Total flows to Germany and the Netherlands were down at 105.6 mcm/d compared with an average 136.6 mcm on Thursday.

Gas flows to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, rose to 61.3 mcm/d compared to daily average of 53.7 mcm on Thursday.

Flows via the 70 mcm/d capacity Langeled pipeline were up to about 41 mcm/d on Friday from about 21 mcm/d at mid-day on Thursday.

"Current high Langeled flows are partly due to the maintenance taking place at Emden," an analyst at Point Carbon said.

"We expect Langeled flows to drop back to their previous levels and to remain between 20 mcm/d and 25 mcm/d in June."

Flows to France and Belgium were stable at 45 mcm and 40 mcm respectively on Friday morning.

Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of June 1 was 87.48 pence per therm. This compared with the last stop price settlements of:

NBP: 55.1 p/th (23.2 euros/MWh)

TTF: 23.7 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 23.6 euros/MWh

Gaspool: 24.0 euros/MWh

NCG: 24.0 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 24.0 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 26.8 euros/MWh (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, Editing by Oleg Vukmanovic and Jason Neely)