* Gas flows to Germany down 22 percent

* Output at Norway's Karsto plant reduced

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, June 12 Norwegian gas exports to Europe fell 15 percent to 229 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday morning largely due to reduced flows to Germany, data from the country's gas system operator showed.

Countries in Western Europe are increasingly dependent on Norway, the second-largest gas supplier after Russia, as the UK's North Sea gas production declines due to maturing fields.

Total flows to Germany and the Netherlands were down to 102 mcm per day at 0800 CET (0600 GMT) compared with daily average of 133 mcm on Monday.

Flows to the Dornum gas terminal in Germany were down to 30 mcm per day compared with the daily average of 52 mcm on Monday.

Norway's gas system operator Gassco said output at the Karsto gas processing plant, which is linked to Dornum by a pipeline, were reduced by 40 mcm due to maintanance in unspecified gas fields.

The output was expected to be affected until 0600 CET (0400 GMT) on June 14.

Gas flows to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, were down to 36 mcm compared with daily average of 52 mcm on Monday.

Exports via the Langeled pipeline, the UK's main sub-sea gas import route, were at 22.5 mcm on Tuesday morning compared with the daily average of 26.7 mcm the previous day.

Exports to France and Belgium were stable at around 45 mcm and 38 mcm respectively.

Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of June 1 was 87.48 pence per therm. This compared with the last spot price settlements on June 8:

NBP: 56.8 p/th (24 euros per MWh)

NCG 24.0 euros MWh

TTF: 23.9 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 24.1 euros/MWh

Gaspool: 24.1 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 24.1 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 27.3 euros/MWh (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Oleg Vukmanovic and Alison Birrane)