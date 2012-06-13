* Flows to Britain via FLAGS pipeline down

* Exports to Germany remain reduced

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, June 13 Norwegian gas exports to Europe fell further on Wednesday morning as flows were down via the FLAGS pipeline to Britain, while supplies to Germany remained reduced due to maintenance.

Norway is the second largest gas supplier to Europe after Russia, and its importance has been growing as the UK's North Sea gas production declines.

Norwegian gas exports to Europe were down to 232.5 million cubic metres (mcm) at 0930 CET (0730 GMT) on Wednesday from an average of 241 mcm on Tuesday, data from Gassco, the country's gas system operator, showed.

Gas flows to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, were down to 28 mcm compared with daily average of 47.5 mcm on Tuesday.

Flows via 71 mcm capacity FLAGS pipeline dropped to 1.6 mcm on Wednesday morning from an average of 13.3 mcm the previous day.

Total flows to Germany and the Netherlands were slightly up to 115 mcm per day compared with daily average of 107 mcm on Tuesday.

Norway's Karsto gas processing plant reduced output by 40 mcm per day on Tuesday morning due to maintenance at unspecified gas fields, Gassco said.

The output at the 88 mcm per day capacity plant was expected to be reduced until 0600 CET (0400 GMT) on June 14, it added.

Exports to France and Belgium were stable at around 49 mcm and 40 mcm respectively.

The last spot price settlements on June 12:

NBP: 57.4 p/th (24.4 euros per MWh)

NCG 24.2 euros MWh

TTF: 24.0 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 24.6 euros/MWh

Gaspool: 24.1 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 24.2 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 26.9 euros/MWh

Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of June 1 was 87.48 pence per therm.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Henning Gloystein and James Jukwey)