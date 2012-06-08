OSLO, June 8 Norway's Statoil has resumed production at its Snoehvit liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing plant, after suspending it for scheduled maintenance in May, a spokesman said on Friday.

"The plant has been up and producing at normal levels for some time," Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby said.

The plant, Europe's only LNG production facility, was also due to halt production for about a week later in June to carry out a planned pipeline inspection, he added.

It produces an average 5.8 billion cubic metres per year for transport by ship to markets in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

Skauby declined to provide exact dates of maintenance, citing the company's policy.

Although the stoppages are scheduled, Statoil does not generally announce their start and end dates.

Gas to the plant on Melkeoya island, located above the Arctic circle, is delivered via a 160 km pipeline from Snoehvit gas field, which is estimated to hold 210 billion cubic metres of gas. (Editing by Anthony Barker)