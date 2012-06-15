* Flows to Europe down, but supplies to UK rise

* Planned test at Emden to reduce flows to Germany on Saturday (Adds total flows to Europe)

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, June 15 Norwegian gas exports to Europe fell on Friday morning due to a total halt in flows to France, but supplies to the UK were higher than the previous day.

Total flows to Europe fell to 247 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0900 CET (0700 GMT) from a daily average of 257 mcm on Thursday, data from Gassco, Norway's gas system operator, showed.

Exports to France fell to zero on Friday morning from an average of 40.6 million cubic meters (mcm) per day on Thursday, the data showed.

"This is a bullish signal for continental day-ahead prices," an analyst at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said.

Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after Russia, and its importance has been growing as the UK's North Sea gas production declines.

Gassco declined to comment on the reason for the decline, but has previously said it would not provide information about drops in flows if they are less than 50 mcm during the summer season.

The nominations to ship gas to France suggested a drop in flows via Franpipe to about 38 mcm on Friday.

Gas flows to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, were up to 66 mcm per day on Friday morning from a daily average of 53 mcm the previous day, and kept rising.

Britain's main sub sea import route, the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline, was shipping 59 mcm of gas per day from Norway on Friday morning.

Exports to Germany and the Netherlands were at 135 mcm per day on Friday morning, compared with a daily average of 123 mcm the previous day.

Gassco said a planned test at a receiving gas terminal in Emden on Saturday was expected to reduce Norwegian gas flows by 22 mcm per day.

The test is scheduled from 0600 CET (0400 GMT) to 1800 CET on Saturday.

Exports to Belgium were at 46 mcm, up from daily average of 37 mcm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, oil and gas firm Statoil said Norway's natural gas transport in the Gassled pipeline network will fall by 11 million cubic meters on Friday because of a bottleneck in the system.

Statoil said the unplanned fall in volumes would end at 0400 GMT on Saturday.

The last spot price settlements on June 14:

NBP: 54.0 p/th (22.7 euros per MWh)

NCG 24.1 euros MWh

TTF: 23.9 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 23.7 euros/MWh

Gaspool: 24.1 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 23.9 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 27.5 euros/MWh

Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of June 1 was 87.48 pence per therm. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)