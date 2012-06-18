* Shutdown is due to condensate leak on Aasgard B platform

* Output expected to be affected for 24 hours (Adds Statoil comment)

OSLO, June 18 Production at Norway's Aasgard gas field was down on Monday morning due to natural gas condensate leak the previous day, a spokesman for Statoil, the field's operator said.

Norwegian supplies cover close to 20 percent of European gas consumption, second after Russian supplies, with majority of exports going to Britain, Germany and France.

The country's gas system operator Gassco said earlier gas flows from Aasgard field in the Norwegian Sea were down by 24 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas per day.

"There was a leak of condensate at Aasgard B platform on Sunday, but it was stopped the same day," Statoil's spokesman Ola Anders Skauby said.

Aasgard B is a floating gas and condensate production facility.

Statoil's spokesman said he could not give an estimation of how much condensate - a semi-liquid hydrocarbon associated with natural gas production - had leaked.

The shutdown, which started after midnight, could last for up to 24 hours, Gassco said on its website.

Aasgard field was expected to produce 11.8 billion of cubic meters of gas in 2012, about a tenth of Norway's annual output. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by James Jukwey)