OSLO, June 18 Production at Norway's Aasgard gas
field was down on Monday morning due to natural gas condensate
leak the previous day, a spokesman for Statoil, the
field's operator said.
Norwegian supplies cover close to 20 percent of European gas
consumption, second after Russian supplies, with majority of
exports going to Britain, Germany and France.
The country's gas system operator Gassco said earlier gas
flows from Aasgard field in the Norwegian Sea were down by 24
million cubic meters (mcm) of gas per day.
"There was a leak of condensate at Aasgard B platform on
Sunday, but it was stopped the same day," Statoil's spokesman
Ola Anders Skauby said.
Aasgard B is a floating gas and condensate production
facility.
Statoil's spokesman said he could not give an estimation of
how much condensate - a semi-liquid hydrocarbon associated with
natural gas production - had leaked.
The shutdown, which started after midnight, could last for
up to 24 hours, Gassco said on its website.
Aasgard field was expected to produce 11.8 billion of cubic
meters of gas in 2012, about a tenth of Norway's annual output.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by James Jukwey)