* Exports from Ormen Lange field halted
* Supplies drop to Belgium, Germany
OSLO, Aug 24 Norwegian gas flows to Europe
dropped on Monday morning as exports were stopped from a major
offshore gas field.
Total deliveries to Europe including Britain fell by 7
million cubic metres (mcm) to 229.1 mcm per day at 0700 GMT from
last Friday's average, data from gas system operator Gassco
showed.
Exports from Royal Dutch Shell's Ormen Lange gas
field in Norway were stopped on Monday, a spokeswoman for a gas
processing plant confirmed, declining to provide more
details.
Output from Shell operated Nyhamna plant, which processes
gas from Ormen Lange to feed the Langeled pipeline, was reduced
by 35 million cubic metres per day, Gassco said.
The Langeled pipeline flows were at 13.4 mcm, down by 1.4
mcm from Friday's average, putting total exports to Britain at
16.4 mcm.
While Britain is the primary market for Ormen Lange gas, it
could also be delivered to continental Europe via Sleipner East
hub in the North Sea.
Exports through Zeepipe pipeline, which runs from Sleipner
to Zeebrugge receiving terminal in Belgium, fell by 3.1 mcm to
27 mcm on Monday morning.
Combined flows to Germany and Netherlands were down by 8.2
mcm to 140.9 mcm, while deliveries to France rose by 5.4 mcm to
44.8 mcm.
Here are the last spot price settlements on August 24:
NBP: 56.3 p/th (24.3 euros/MWh)
NCG: 24.5 euros MWh
TTF: 24.3 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 24.7 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 24.6 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 25.0 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 25.2 euros/MWh
Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1
to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh).
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by James Jukwey)