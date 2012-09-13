* Gas exports to France at around 5 mcm/day
* Langeled pipeline flows up to 30 mcm/day
OSLO, Sept 13 Norway's pipeline gas exports rose
on Thursday morning as flows to Britain increased slightly,
while supplies to France remained meagre.
Total gas exports to Europe including Britain rose by 7.6
mcm to 190.4 mcm per day by 0730 GMT, from average 182.8 mcm on
Wednesday, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed.
Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe
after Russia.
Supplies to Britain, Europe's most trade gas market, rose by
5.9 mcm to 44.6 mcm with flows through the Langeled pipeline
edging up to 30 mcm.
Combined exports to Germany and Netherlands were up by 2 mcm
to 119.2 mcm, and deliveries to Belgium rose by similar volumes
to 21.4 mcm.
Exports to France through the Franpipe pipeline were down to
5.2 mcm from average 7.6 mcm on Wednesday, and compared to over
40 mcm last week.
Norwegian gas exports to Europe fell sharply this week as
the country's biggest gas field, Troll, and its key Kollsnes gas
processing plant were shut for maintenance.
Here are the last spot price settlements on September 12:
NBP: 60.2 p/th (25.6 euros/MWh)
TTF: 25.6 euros/MWh
NCG: 25.7 euros MWh
Gaspool: 25.5 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 25.8 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 25.9 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 29.8 euros/MWh
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price
as of September 1 to be 86.1 pence per therm (37.09 euros per
MWh).
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)